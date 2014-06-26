BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
DUBAI, June 26 Dubai Investments has sold a 66 percent stake in its Globalpharma unit to an investor group led by France's Sanofi, the diversified investment group said on Thursday.
No purchase price was given by the bourse filing in Dubai, but Dubai Investments said the deal had generated an internal rate of return of 26 percent over a ten-year period.
Globalpharma manufactures pharmaceutical products and is registered in more than 14 countries across the Middle East and neighbouring markets, according to the statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering