DUBAI Jan 29 Dubai Investments, a diversified
Dubai-based investment group, will press ahead with floating
shares in subsidiary companies if a market rally extends over
the next six to nine months, its chief executive said on Sunday.
Top of the list of candidates for an initial public offering
was Emicool, a company that provides cooling systems for
buildings by delivering chilled water through pipes. Its IPO
has been mooted for several years.
"The market has started improving," Khalid Bin Kalban told
reporters. "We need to see what momentum the market has and how
the market is going to trend, and need six to nine months to
gauge it. If it continues for the next six months, for example,
then we can go ahead with our plans for IPOs."
The Dubai Financial Market general index has
climbed around 14.5 percent since Nov. 14, with Kalban seeing
recent drivers as annual company results, dividend expectations
and speculation. He didn't elaborate.
Dubai Investments was considering listing around 30 percent
of Emicool, which it owns in a joint venture with Union
Properties, Kalban said. Investment bank Al Mal Capital, which
is 60 percent owned by Dubai Investments, was working as a
financial adviser on the listing, he said.
"When we are positive on the market, then we can go to the
Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (ESCA) for
approval for the IPO," said Kalban.
The company is also pressing ahead with plans to build
industrial zones in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and Angola
similar to its flagship Dubai Investments Park. The company
responsible for the Riyadh park is likely to be established by
the summer, said Kalban.
Dubai Investments is initially investing 600 million dirhams
($163 million) in the Riyadh project to buy the land and build
the infrastructure, with its unnamed Saudi partner adding a
further 600 million dirhams.
Around 500 million dirhams of Dubai Investments'
contribution is likely to be raised from three unnamed Saudi
Arabian banks in a deal set to close by the end of February, he
said.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)