DUBAI May 13 A planned Lady Gaga concert in
Dubai in September will be censored to respect cultural
traditions, the United Arab Emirates daily Gulf News reported on
Tuesday.
Lady Gaga, who is known for her outrageous stunts and
provocative costumes, cancelled a concert in Indonesia in 2012
because of security concerns over objections by Islamic groups
to her style.
The Gulf News quoted Marco Rios, the chairman and CEO of AMI
Live, one of the three firms involved in bringing Gaga to Dubai,
as saying: "There will be some edits for Dubai. It cannot be the
full show, because it wouldn't be allowed. So it's a special
show for Dubai and for the culture."
Reuters could not immediately reach a representative for
Lady Gaga for comment.
The UAE, where exaptriates make up most of the population,
has had to contend with controversy surrounding international
pop artists' shows in the Muslim state.
In 2012, many Emiratis were enraged by a concert Madonna
held in Abu Dhabi, one of seven emirates in the UAE, which that
included erotic dancing and a Hebrew prayer.
Lady Gaga's concert in Dubai, part of her artRAVE: The
ARTPOP Ball tour, is set for Sept. 10.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Angus MacSwan)