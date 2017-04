LONDON/MILAN, April 26 The Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) purchased a total of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Gazprom and Centrica, trade sources said.

Centrica will supply two of the cargoes, while Gazprom will supply one, the sources said.

The cargoes were for delivery from May through July. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Susan Thomas)