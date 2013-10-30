BRIEF-C C Land expects to record a loss attributable of about HK$385 mln for FY 2016
* Is expecting to record a loss attributable to its shareholders of approximately HK$385 million for year ended 31 December 2016
DUBAI Oct 30 Mashreq Bank, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 34 percent rise in nine-month net profit.
Profit for the first nine months of 2013 was 1.3 billion dirhams ($353.9 million) versus 970 million dirhams in the same period last year, a statement from the bank said.
The increase was to be expected after a 40.1 percent hike in first-half net profit year-on-year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French, editing by Sami Aboudi)
* Says its shareholder sold shares equivalent to 3.12 percent stake on Mar 3, taking holdings to 17.14 percent
PARIS, March 3 Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, could relocate about one hundred employees from its London hub to France out of 1,000 based there, in case of a "hard" Brexit from the European Union, its chief executive said.