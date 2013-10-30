DUBAI Oct 30 Mashreq Bank, Dubai's third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 34 percent rise in nine-month net profit.

Profit for the first nine months of 2013 was 1.3 billion dirhams ($353.9 million) versus 970 million dirhams in the same period last year, a statement from the bank said.

The increase was to be expected after a 40.1 percent hike in first-half net profit year-on-year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French, editing by Sami Aboudi)