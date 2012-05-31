DUBAI May 31 Dubai's Nakheel Properties
on Thursday said it swung to a profit in the first
quarter as the developer handed over more properties and it cut
costs.
Nakheel, which was at the centre of a debt crisis in Dubai
in 2009 when real estate prices crashed, said it made a profit
of 362 million dirhams ($98.56 million)in the three months to
March 31, up from a loss of 36 million dirhams in the
year-earlier period.
First-quarter revenue rose 159 percent to 1.35 billion
dirhams.
"Revenues were mainly driven by the handover of
development properties in a number of Nakheel projects," the
company said in an emailed statement.
"Other business segments including retail and leasing also
contributed positively to the results."
The developer, which wrote off up to $21.4 billion of its
real estate assets due to the property crash, said it had cut
costs by 22 million dirhams in the first quarter, but did not
provide comparative figures.
Nakheel said its results indicated "a relatively more stable
real estate market in Dubai".
After a spectacular two-thirds collapse since 2008, Dubai
house prices may finally stop falling this year, according to a
Reuters poll earlier this month.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)