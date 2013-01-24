* Says results show property sector recovering
* State-owned firm's full-year revenue nearly doubled
* House prices stabilising after 60 pct drop from 2008
* Sector still dogged by oversupply
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Jan 24 Indebted Dubai property developer
Nakheel posted a 57 percent rise in full-year profit,
saying its earnings growth showed the emirate's real estate
sector was in recovery.
House prices plunged about 60 percent from a 2008 peak as a
property boom turned to bust, with Nakheel among the most
high-profile corporate casualties.
The government-owned developer agreed a $16 billion debt
restructuring in 2011 and scaled back grandiose plans, such as
building a one-kilometre high tower.
This has helped turn around Nakheel's operations and it made
a 2.02 billion dirham ($550 million) profit last year, on
revenue up 91 percent to 7.8 billion.
"It is proof that investor confidence is back," chairman Ali
Rashid Lootah said, adding: "Nakheel's strong financial
performance ... is a clear sign of a recovery in Dubai's real
estate sector."
Aside from Nakheel, Dubai's property sector has shown other
signs of improvement, in part helped by an influx of people and
money from countries affected by the Arab Spring.
Prices have levelled out and even increased in some
districts, although the sector remains dogged by an oversupply
of commercial and residential property.
Nakheel owns and operates shopping malls in Dubai, with
retail revenue up 23 percent in 2012. It did not provide figures
in cash terms.
The company made interest and profit payments of around 800
million dirhams to lenders last year and has now paid around 10
billion to various trade creditors and contractors since the
start of its debt restructuring.
Nakheel has cut its long-term liabilities by about 7.3
billion dirhams and will hand over 3,000 units to customers in
2013. It plans to invest 6.5 billion dirhams over the next three
years on new projects.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dan Lalor)