Dec 17 Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell
PLC on Thursday called for tougher regulation of the
Dubai crude benchmark, the Middle East's most important
oil-pricing mechanism, which has pushed up the region's prices
relative to other grades.
"Regrettably, there have been times in recent months where
the price of Dubai (crude) was assessed well in excess of the
fundamental refining value of other comparable Middle Eastern
crudes," Shell said in a statement.
The Dubai benchmark, which is assessed by oil pricing agency
Platts, is comprised of the three grades of Middle Eastern
crude. Two additional grades will be added once proposals under
consideration by Platts are finalized.
Shell argued that Asian crude oil is not subject to
oversight as rigorous as benchmarks in other regions, as the
onus to ensure a fair market lies with price reporting agencies
rather than regulators.
To level the playing field, Shell is calling for position
limits and clearing procedures, similar to those in North
America and Europe.
In August, China's state-owned oil company Chinaoil, the
trading arm of PetroChina Co, snapped up a record 36
million barrels of oil, pushing up Middle East crude prices for
Asia, even as other grades remained under pressure due to a
global glut.
"There need to be safeguards to prevent the risk of
distortion and to ensure the Dubai benchmark price mirrors true
market supply and demand fundamentals," Shell said.
The volumes bought by Chinaoil and sold by Chinese state oil
and petroleum products trader Unipec were so high that pricing
agency Platts said in August it was considering whether to allow
more crude into a pool of supplies it uses to assess its daily
Asian benchmark, the Dubai crude price.
However, Platts' global head of oil content Dave Ernsberger
said that the price-reporting agency is "not responsible for
policing who buys and sells in the markets", the Financial Times
earlier reported.
Chinaoil and Unipec could not immediately be reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
Platts previously held talks with customers in 2011 over the
addition of Qatar Marine to the Dubai basket due to worries
about Oman supply disruptions, but nothing was implemented.
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc,
competes with Thomson Reuters in providing news and information
to the energy markets.
