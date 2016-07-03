DUBAI, July 3 Dubai Properties Group Chief
Executive Abdullatif AlMulla resigned last week, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
AlMulla joined Dubai Properties Group in August 2015. The
reason for his departure was not immediately known.
Dubai Properties Group is a unit of Dubai Holding, the
investment vehicle owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum.
AlMulla was previously chief executive of TECOM Group,
another unit of Dubai Holding which concentrates on developing
business parks and free zones.
Calls made to AlMulla and Dubai Properties Group were not
immediately answered.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Keith Weir)