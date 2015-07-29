By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, July 29
DUBAI, July 29 Dubai home sales shrank by about
two-thirds in the first half of 2015, and prices also slipped,
with further declines expected over the rest of the year,
property consultants JLL said in a report on Wednesday.
The real estate sector in Dubai, one of the seven United
Arab Emirates, has been among the most volatile globally over
the past decade, swinging from boom to bust to boom again. Home
prices had recovered to near peak values last year after falling
by about half from their 2008 highs, but are now again in
retreat.
The plunge in home sales this year is partly due to
government steps to ease market volatility - officials have
upped minimum deposits required for mortgages and doubled real
estate transaction fees.
But the slowdown could prompt concern among Dubai
authorities as the real estate industry - which is dominated by
residential properties - is one of the sectors most easily
accessible to foreign investors.
On Monday, Dubai's S&K Estate Agents blamed a deteriorating
market as it filed for bankruptcy.
The total value of residential property transactions fell 66
percent to 12.7 billion dirhams ($3.5 billion) in the first half
of 2015 and the volume of sales plunged 69 percent, compared
with a year earlier, JLL said, citing Dubai government data.
Sales prices have dropped by an average of 8 percent since
June 2014, added JLL, one of the world's largest real estate
consultants.
"We expect transaction volumes, and subsequently sale
prices, to drop further in the second half of the year," said
Craig Plumb, regional head of research at JLL.
Apartment sales prices fell 9 percent in the second quarter
of 2015, while house sales prices dropped 5 percent.
About 16,000 units - apartments and houses - are due to be
handed over by developers in the second half of the year,
bringing Dubai's total number of such properties to 395,000. But
JLL said the market slowdown could lead to delays in completing
projects, into 2016 and beyond.
Dubai's tourism sector has also suffered, with hotels'
revenue per room falling 9 percent to $208 for the year to May.
JLL warned that, with the number of rooms forecast to increase
by nearly half to 2018-end, room rates were likely come under
further pressure.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Pravin Char)