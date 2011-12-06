LONDON Dec 6 Dubai has raised the
prospect of restructuring some bonds next year as the emirate
and its state-related companies face $10 billion in debt
repayments, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper said, without citing a source, that Dubai is
pursuing other options, including raising $2 billion in funds
from liquid local banks, as it helps government-related
entities meet their obligations, including three bonds
totalling $3.8 billion that mature during the course of next
year.
"We are working hard to meet all our liabilities but times
are different. We are more confident we can negotiate a
commercial deal with bondholders," a senior government official
is quoted as saying in the article.
The FT said a report published on Tuesday by the credit
rating agency Moody's will say Dubai faces a period of risk in
meeting debt repayments next year, despite an economic revival
in trade and tourism.
The report will also warn against any bond refinancing that
amounts to a default, saying this would damage fragile investor
confidence in Dubai, according to the article.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan, editing by Bernard Orr)