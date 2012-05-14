May 14 Dubai is planning to tie up with Samsung
Life Insurance in a partnership to sell life
insurance in the emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.
Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), the sovereign fund
that supervises the investment portfolio of the Government of
Dubai, is expected sign a memorandum of understanding on Monday
with Samsung Life Insurance, the report said.
The partnership would concentrate on selling life insurance
products to the Middle East and north Africa, where penetration
levels are low, the report quoted a person close to ICD as
saying.
Dubai and Samsung may consider expanding into other non-life
insurance products and other sectors, such as property, the
report said.
