DUBAI, Sept 26 Dubai's financial supremo said on Sunday he was not worried about the impact of a potential global recession on the Gulf Arab emirate.

Dubai's Supreme Fiscal Committee chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, who steered Dubai through its crippling debt crisis, spoke on the sidelines of a conference. Asked whether he was worried here, he said: "I'm not worried." (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Amran Abocar)