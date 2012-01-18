* Shopping festival may generate $4 bln in 4 weeks
* Consumers becoming smarter during global slowdown
* Wholesale, retail make up around 30 pct of GDP
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Jan 18 The rich economies of the
Gulf are growing strongly but amid a mammoth array of discounts,
raffles and promotions at this year's Dubai Shopping
Festival, there are signs that consumers are becoming more
value-conscious and thinking twice about spending after months
of instability in the global economy.
Daily light shows and fireworks along the Dubai Creek, night
souks (markets) extending until after midnight ,
lotteries to win 19 kilos (42 pounds) of gold, and hotel
promotions are features of the 32-day long festival for
shopaholics.
Now in its 17th edition, the festival started off in 1996 as
a government initiative to promote retail sales and trade.
"The Dubai Shopping Festival plays a major role in
supporting the economy of Dubai and boosting it in various
sectors," said Laila Suhail, chief executive officer at
organiser Dubai Events and Promotions Establishment (DEPE).
In 2011, the contribution to Dubai's economy from retail,
travel and hospitality spending in the emirate during the
festival totalled 15.1 billion dirhams ($4.1 billion), DEPE
figures showed, including 5.9 billion dirhams spent by regional
and international visitors . Total spending was
equivalent to about 5 percent of Dubai's 2010 gross domestic
product.
Suhail said 4 million visits were made to the festival in
2011, of which 884,660 were regional and international visitors,
mostly from India, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
SALES
Total spending may climb further at this year's festival,
which runs until Feb. 5. Tourism has been strong -- passenger
traffic through Dubai's international airport rose 8.9 percent
year-on-year in November -- and the government of the United
Arab Emirates has been boosting handouts to its citizens, partly
to mark last month's 40th anniversary of the country's founding.
In November, the government said it was setting up a $2.7
billion fund to help pay low-income citizens' debts and would
raise the wages of some state employees.
"I'm confident that sales at this year's Dubai Shopping
Festival will be very positive," said Fuad al-Najjar, asset
director at the Deira City Centre, one of the major malls taking
part in the festival.
"We have seen a lot of Chinese and Russians coming to shop
here. I'm quite optimistic to see double-digit sales growth this
year compared to last during the festival."
Hussain Kalmari, shop manager for Breitling at the Mall of
the Emirates, is offering up to 20 percent discounts for luxury
Swiss aviation and diving watches, starting from a basic price
of 12,000 dirhams.
"We are expecting this month a 20 percent increase in sales
over last year, and we had a good start. The number of tourists
has increased this month. We have so many Russians and also
Europeans," he said.
CAUTION
But while overall sales may rise this year, there are
indications that many individual consumers may be less
free-spending and hold out for better bargains.
Pushing a trolley filled with bags from fashion shop Promod
and Clarks Shoes, Laleh Khosravian, married with two children,
travelled from Tehran to Dubai to snap up bargains at the
festival, but said she was disappointed.
"The prices are very high, despite the sales. Last year it
was very good, but not this year," she said.
Rose Sebuco, a sales assistant at Vipera, a Polish cosmetics
and skin care brand, said: "Sales are not going well at all this
year. We had a lot of visitors from Saudi and Kuwait last year.
But nowadays it is really quiet."
Simon Williams, chief economist for the Middle East at HSBC,
said consumer spending in Dubai, which is more exposed to global
economic conditions through trade and tourism than many other
Gulf economies, would be vulnerable this year.
"I'm hoping consumer spending will hold on the same kind of
levels as last year, but I don't think we will see significant
population growth, and I think credit growth will be quite
soft," he said.
"Given the distress the global economy is experiencing, I
think the inflow of tourists, which tends to have a pretty
direct impact on retail spending, will be fairly soft."
Bank lending to the private sector in the UAE is
sluggish; it grew just 0.8 percent year-on-year in September,
the latest central bank data shows.
"Definitely consumers have become smarter in terms of
spending. They check the prices, they make sure they really get
value for their spending," DEPE's Suhail said.
"The retailers really have to work very hard because the
consumers today are not how they used to be two years ago. They
really need to make major efforts to make shoppers come and
spend during the festival and give value for their promotions."
While the economies of Dubai and the Gulf in general are
growing strongly, buoyed by high oil prices, they may be
slowing. Analysts polled by Reuters in December forecast the
overall UAE economy would grow by 3.1 percent this year, after
an estimated 3.9 percent in 2011.
HSBC's latest purchasing managers' survey for the UAE, based
on a survey of 400 private sector firms, found growth in
business activity in the non-oil private sector slipped to a
four-month low in December as expansion of output and new orders
eased and employment stagnated.
With the euro zone debt crisis still unresolved, companies
and consumers in the Gulf, like elsewhere, have been subjected
for months to a drumbeat of negative news from Europe. Banks
from Europe have been pulling out of business in the Gulf to
strengthen their balance sheets back home.
The threat of an international conflict over Iran's disputed
nuclear programme may also start to worry consumers. Dubai
residents have lived with the issue for years and many have
learned to ignore it, but with Iran just 150 kilometres (100
miles) across the Gulf, it could become a factor in spending
decisions.
Dubai is vulnerable to any slowdown in wholesale and retail
trade because those sectors contributed around 30 percent of the
emirate's 2010 GDP, data from the Dubai Statistics Center
showed, higher than in many other cities worldwide. Dubai's GDP
accounts for about 28 percent of the UAE's economy.
"In 2012 we will see a lot of cuts globally in the tourism
sector, which will affect consumer spending in Dubai," said
Mahdi Mattar, chief economist at CAPM Investment in Dubai.
"There will definitely be an impact in 2012 on the real GDP
growth of Dubai due to the global slowdown."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)