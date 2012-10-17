DUBAI Oct 17 First Solar Inc. has been awarded the contract to build a 13-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic solar power plant by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the agency said on Wednesday.

Like the rest of the Middle East, Dubai lags far behind Europe and the U.S. in solar energy, but may eventually build up to 1,000 MW of solar power plants as part of plans to get 5 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The U.S.-based First Solar Inc. beat five other bidders for the project which is scheduled to be completed by October 2013.

"The strategy is based on Dubai's growing energy requirements and aims to maintain security of supply in the Emirate of Dubai," DEWA chief executive Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said in a statement.