DUBAI, Sept 26 The emirate of Dubai is poised to
unveil a big solar power plant as part of a push to get five
percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Saeed
Mohammed al-Tayer, vice chairman of Dubai's Supreme Council of
Energy, said on Monday.
Under Dubai's Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, the Middle
East emirate plans to reduce energy imports and climate warming
carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent by 2030, using its own
solar power and nuclear power imported from neighbouring emirate
Abu Dhabi to reduce reliance on gas.
"In line with Dubai's energy strategy the plan is to have 5
percent of renewables in the electricity supply mix. This is
mainly going to be solar," Tayer, who is also chief executive of
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), told a news
conference.
"Soon we will have a very big (solar) project in Dubai we
are trying to find a date to announce it. We have identified the
place."
A DEWA executive declined to say how many megawatts the
solar plant project would have.
The UAE is one of the highest per capita electricity
consumers in the world, with soaring temperatures driving up air
conditioning use from June-September, forcing energy-hungry
Dubai -- home to nearly 2 million people -- to buy ever more
natural gas.
The UAE expects to start its first nuclear power plant in
2017, and hopes nuclear energy to eventually supply 25 percent
of its power.
