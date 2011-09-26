* Plans of a "very big" solar project due soon
DUBAI, Sept 26 The emirate of Dubai is poised to
unveil a big solar power plant as part of a push to get five
percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Saeed
Mohammed al-Tayer, vice chairman of Dubai's Supreme Council of
Energy, said on Monday.
Under Dubai's Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, the Middle
East emirate plans to reduce energy imports and climate warming
carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent by 2030, using its own
solar power and nuclear power imported from neighbouring emirate
Abu Dhabi to reduce reliance on gas.
"In line with Dubai's energy strategy the plan is to have 5
percent of renewables in the electricity supply mix. This is
mainly going to be solar," Tayer, who is also chief executive of
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), told a news
conference.
"Soon we will have a very big (solar) project in Dubai we
are trying to find a date to announce it. We have identified the
place."
But Tayer declined to say how many megawatts the solar plant
project would have and how much it would cost.
The UAE is one of the highest per capita electricity
consumers in the world, with soaring temperatures driving up air
conditioning use from June-September, forcing energy-hungry
Dubai -- home to nearly 2 million people -- to buy ever more
natural gas.
The UAE expects to start its first nuclear power plant in
2017, and hopes nuclear energy to eventually supply 25 percent
of its power.
Nejib Zaafrani, secretary general and chief executive
officer of Supreme Energy Council said "multi-billion dollar"
worth investments were expected to fulfill Dubai's renewables
ambitions.
"The strategy of Dubai have looked at an array of
alternatives and we are talking about multi billion dollars of
investment until 2030," he said, adding that through this the
emirate aimed to reduce its energy imports by 30 percent.
Zaafrani also declined to say how big the planned solar
plant in Dubai would be but said: "It will be big enough to
accommodate this 5 percent target."
Partnerships with international companies both from the West
and East are also on the agenda, Zaafrani said, but did not name
potential investors.
The aim for Dubai was to generate 71 percent of electricity
supplies from gas, 12 percent from coal, 12 percent from nuclear
which it would import, mainly from Abu Dhabi and 5 percent from
solar by 2030, Tayer added.
