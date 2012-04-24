* Five- and 10-year Islamic bond due to launch imminently
DUBAI, April 24 Dubai plans to launch a
dual-tranche Islamic bond imminently, the issue arrangers said
on Tuesday, that could raise at least $1 billion and attract
healthy demand as the Gulf Arab emirate puts its 2009 debt
debacle behind it.
The five- and 10-year benchmark sukuk, backed by real estate
assets, is Dubai's first Islamic bond since 2009. Initial
guidance was seen around 5 and 6.5 percent respectively for the
two tranches.
"Proceeds will be used to cover the budget deficit and (for)
refinancing of debt," a senior government official told Reuters,
who declined to give his name. "Dubai International Airport
assets will be used to back the sukuk."
Sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that the emirate had
mandated four banks - Citigroup Inc., HSBC,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Islamic Bank
- for a bond that could raise up to $1.5 billion. A
benchmark bond is usually $500 million.
Investors began selling off existing positions on Dubai
government debt in anticipation of the new issue.
"Certainly there will be demand for a new issue from Dubai,
and the 2017 maturity is a gap in their curve currently," said
Thomas Christie, sales trader for fixed income at Rasmala
investment bank.
Dubai is the latest to take advantage of investor interest
in Islamic bonds as the euro zone debt crisis takes the shine
off conventional bonds.
Sukuk issues have dominated regional bond sales this year
and issues have been heavily oversubscribed. State-owned Saudi
Electricity's $1.75 billion issue in March attracted
demand of more than $15 billion.
The emirate last tapped debt markets in 2011 when it issued
a $500 million, 10-year bond with a five-year put option,
allowing investors to redeem their investment ahead of maturity
at full value.
That bond was last bid at near 103
levels, according to Thomson Reuters data, to yield 5.2 percent.
Dubai's 2020 bond was bid at 110.5 to yield
6.136 percent on Tuesday afternoon, according to data from
Goldman Sachs, down from 110.700 levels at Monday's close.
RESTRUCTURING CONTINUES
Helped by an economic revival in trade and tourism and its
safe-haven status amid the Arab Spring civil uprisings, Dubai
has been climbing back from the depths of its debt crisis.
The emirate is still restructuring some debt at state-linked
firms but its biggest restructuring - a $26 billion debt deal at
flagship conglomerate Dubai World - was signed in
2010.
"Dubai's story has improved since 2009 given continued
success on the debt restructuring front, resilient headline
growth, and contained fiscal deficits," Raza Agha, Royal Bank of
Scotland senior economist for Middle East and Pakistan, said via
email.
Dubai's 2012 budget has a shortfall of $498 million, a
smaller deficit than 2011, as spending on development projects
in the debt-laden Gulf Arab emirate dropped.
The emirate's five-year credit default swap
spreads were around 370 basis points on Tuesday, down from
around 650 basis points hit in the aftermath of the Dubai World
crisis.
Investors are closely watching two significant maturities in
2012 from state-linked firms, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) and
DIFC Investments, which have to repay a combined $3.25 billion
this year.
