* Five- and 10-year Islamic bond due to launch imminently

* Credit spreads narrow after news of new issue

* Dubai airport assets to back the sukuk - govt official

* Proceeds to be used for budget deficit, refinancing (Adds government official comments)

By Raissa Kasolowsky and Rachna Uppal

DUBAI, April 24 Dubai plans to launch a dual-tranche Islamic bond imminently, the issue arrangers said on Tuesday, that could raise at least $1 billion and attract healthy demand as the Gulf Arab emirate puts its 2009 debt debacle behind it.

The five- and 10-year benchmark sukuk, backed by real estate assets, is Dubai's first Islamic bond since 2009. Initial guidance was seen around 5 and 6.5 percent respectively for the two tranches.

"Proceeds will be used to cover the budget deficit and (for) refinancing of debt," a senior government official told Reuters, who declined to give his name. "Dubai International Airport assets will be used to back the sukuk."

Sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that the emirate had mandated four banks - Citigroup Inc., HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Islamic Bank - for a bond that could raise up to $1.5 billion. A benchmark bond is usually $500 million.

Investors began selling off existing positions on Dubai government debt in anticipation of the new issue.

"Certainly there will be demand for a new issue from Dubai, and the 2017 maturity is a gap in their curve currently," said Thomas Christie, sales trader for fixed income at Rasmala investment bank.

Dubai is the latest to take advantage of investor interest in Islamic bonds as the euro zone debt crisis takes the shine off conventional bonds.

Sukuk issues have dominated regional bond sales this year and issues have been heavily oversubscribed. State-owned Saudi Electricity's $1.75 billion issue in March attracted demand of more than $15 billion.

The emirate last tapped debt markets in 2011 when it issued a $500 million, 10-year bond with a five-year put option, allowing investors to redeem their investment ahead of maturity at full value.

That bond was last bid at near 103 levels, according to Thomson Reuters data, to yield 5.2 percent.

Dubai's 2020 bond was bid at 110.5 to yield 6.136 percent on Tuesday afternoon, according to data from Goldman Sachs, down from 110.700 levels at Monday's close.

RESTRUCTURING CONTINUES

Helped by an economic revival in trade and tourism and its safe-haven status amid the Arab Spring civil uprisings, Dubai has been climbing back from the depths of its debt crisis.

The emirate is still restructuring some debt at state-linked firms but its biggest restructuring - a $26 billion debt deal at flagship conglomerate Dubai World - was signed in 2010.

"Dubai's story has improved since 2009 given continued success on the debt restructuring front, resilient headline growth, and contained fiscal deficits," Raza Agha, Royal Bank of Scotland senior economist for Middle East and Pakistan, said via email.

Dubai's 2012 budget has a shortfall of $498 million, a smaller deficit than 2011, as spending on development projects in the debt-laden Gulf Arab emirate dropped.

The emirate's five-year credit default swap spreads were around 370 basis points on Tuesday, down from around 650 basis points hit in the aftermath of the Dubai World crisis.

Investors are closely watching two significant maturities in 2012 from state-linked firms, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) and DIFC Investments, which have to repay a combined $3.25 billion this year. (Additional reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Mala Pancholia; Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)