DUBAI, March 12 Dubai Group, part of the
ruler of the emirate's personal empire, is weighing a sale of
its prime Manhattan-based real estate property Jumeirah Essex
House, it said on Monday.
The group, which bought the hotel in 2005, said the move
comes as part of a constant review of its asset portfolio and
investor demand for luxury hotels.
"We constantly review our portfolio of assets and will
pursue asset sales in the right market conditions," Dubai
Group's Acting Chief Executive Officer Fadel Al Ali said in an
e-mailed statement.
"Current global investor demand for world-class hotel assets
such as Essex House provides a timely opportunity to capitalise
on the repositioning and operational improvements executed by
our team," he added.
Dubai Group is a unit of Dubai Holding, the personal
investment vehicle of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It
is currently restructuring $10 billion in liabilities.
