(Adds details)
By Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, March 12 Dubai Group, the
state-owned investment firm in the midst of a $10 billion debt
restructuring, is weighing a potential sale of its prime
Manhattan-based real estate property Jumeirah Essex House hotel,
it said on Monday.
Dubai Group is a unit of Dubai Holding, the personal
investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid Al Maktoum.
Selling the property will boost Dubai Group's finances and
trigger a stronger debt negotiating position for the Dubai
Holding investment arm which also has stakes in regional
investment bank Shuaa Capital, Greek group Marfin
Investment Group and Australian company Citigold Corp
.
The group, which bought the hotel in 2005, said the move
comes as part of a constant review of its asset portfolio and
strong investor demand for luxury hotels. Its currently being
run by the Jumeirah Group, another unit of Dubai Holding.
"We constantly review our portfolio of assets and will
pursue asset sales in the right market conditions," Dubai
Group's Acting Chief Executive Officer Fadel Al Ali said in an
e-mailed statement.
"Current global investor demand for world-class hotel assets
such as Essex House provides a timely opportunity to capitalise
on the repositioning and operational improvements executed by
our team," he added.
Essex House, the 80-year luxury hotel on Central Park South
first opened for business in 1931. Dubai bought the property for
more than $400 million from Strategic Hotel Capital LLC, a
source familiar with the matter said. At the time of the
purchase it said that it would spend $50 million on refurbishing
the property.
The source added that Dubai Group expected a likely sale to
generate as much as $500 million.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said
a likely sale may generate between $375 million and $500
million.
Real estate investment advisory firm Silverpeak Real Estate
Partners is advising the group on the sale, the source said.
Dubai rattled global markets with its 2009 request for a
standstill on flagship conglomerate Dubai World's $25 billion
debt pile.
The emirate has since completed several restructurings at
state-linked entities with help from neighbouring emirate Abu
Dhabi, including Dubai International Capital and Dubai World
itself, while others have dragged on.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair)