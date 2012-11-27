DUBAI Nov 26 Dubai Group, part of the ruler of
Dubai's personal empire, has cut half its staff of about 30
people as part of cost-cutting measures in its $10 billion
restructuring, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
Among those to leave the firm is Chief Investment Officer
Trevor Regan, who joined the company in December 2011, one of
the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information is not public.
"We can confirm that a number of staff have been made
redundant as part of the constant cost review process, this will
not impact the management of our investment portfolio," a Dubai
Group spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Most of the cuts are in back office roles such as IT and are
part of a plan to reduce costs at the firm to make it more
attractive to lenders considering a restructuring proposal.
"The company has been very aggressively paring back costs to
a bare minimum," a second source aware of the move said.
"There were always going to be some changes to make the
company more efficient going forward," a third source added.
Dubai Group, part of Dubai Holding, the investment firm
owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was hit hard by
the global financial crisis in 2008 due to excessive use of
leverage in its investments and a sharp decline in asset values.
It has been in negotiations with creditor banks, which are
owed $6 billion of the total, since missing interest payments on
two loan facilities in 2010. The remaining $4 billion is owed to
shareholders and classified as internal lending.
Dubai Group wants time for asset values to recover before
making sales in order to pay back its debts and has proposed
extending maturities for between 3.5 and 12 years.
However, three international banks began unprecedented legal
action in September to secure repayment of debts after running
out of patience with the negotiations.