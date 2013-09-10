DUBAI, Sept 10 Dubai Holding's investment unit
has extended the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan until 2020,
following moves by other state-linked firms, who have promised
full repayment of debt by extending maturities.
The loan is related to Dubai Holding Investment Group's
(DHIG) acquisition of a 9.9 percent stake in U.S. hedge fund
Och-Ziff Capital in 2007, according to a banker familiar
with the deal. DHIG bought the stake for $1.25 billion.
Dubai was rocked by a property crisis in 2009 but an
economic recovery in the emirate is helping state-owned firms
buy more time on their debt maturities. Another conglomerate,
Dubai World, agreed to restructure $25 billion in
debt in 2011.
A spokesman said the loan has been extended to 2020 at the
original rate of interest.
The acquisition, like many of Dubai's overseas forays during
the boom years, was largely funded by debt.
Dubai Holding, the investment arm of Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum, has a portfolio focused on hospitality, real
estate, telecommunications and other services.
Its financial arm, Dubai Group, is restructuring $10 billion
of debt. It has been selling assets, including stakes in
Malaysia's Bank Islam to BIMB Holdings Bhd in August.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair; Writing by Praveen
Menon; Editing by Louise Heavens)