DUBAI, Oct 2 - Dubai International Capital , the
private equity arm of Dubai Holding, has sold hotel operator
Ishraq Dubai to diversified firm Almulla Group, the latest
disposal in its drive to cut its $2.6-billion debt pile.
DIC, which is owned by the ruler of Dubai, did not disclose
a value for the deal.
Ishraq Dubai owns four hotels in Dubai operating under the
Holiday Inn Express franchise, and Almulla, which also has
interests in healthcare, real estate and banking, has a
portfolio of major hotels in the emirate including the Ritz
Carlton Dubai, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers.
DIC has exited some of its investments recently. In March,
it sold its 45-percent stake in valve maker KEF Holdings Inc for
$178 million and in June, DIC's Jordan Dubai Capital sold its
stake in Jordan's Central Electricity Generating Company.
DIC's assets include UK hotel chain Travelodge, Doncasters
and European aluminium maker Almatis Holdings BV.
Dubai Holding holds a substantial portfolio of brands in the
property and hospitality sectors, organised under three main
groupings: Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG)
, Dubai International Capital and Dubai Group.
