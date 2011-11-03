* Co says Q3 net profit 24.9 mln dirhams
* Q3 loss of 19.4 million dirhams on fair value of investments
(Adds details)
DUBAI, NOV 3 - Dubai Investments reported an 88 percent drop in
its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, with the UAE conglomerate impacted by
losses on some of its investments.
The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corporation of Dubai
(ICD)owns an 11.5-percent stake, made a third-quarter net profit of 24.9 million
dirhams ($6.8 million), compared with a net profit of 213.61 million dirhams in
the same three months of 2010.
The results were below the expectations of the company's chief executive
Khalid bin Kalban, who said last month that he saw a profit of 30 million
dirhams.
The company made a loss of 19.4 million dirhams on fair value of investments
in the quarter, compared with a gain of nearly 37 million dirhams in the
corresponding period in 2010.
Dubai Investments is involved in several sectors ranging from real estate
to manufacturing. Its manufacturing business faced setbacks due to regional
unrest in key markets like Libya, Syria and Yemen.
The company said last month it had secured 700 million dirhams of a planned
1.2 billion dirham loan.
Shares of Dubai Investments ended Thursday 2.6 percent higher, with earnings
announced after the close of trading.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by David French)