* Secures $190.6 mln of $326.7 mln loan sought
* Sees Q3 of 30 mln dirham, hit by provisions
* To raise capital in Masharie unit to 1 bln dirhams from
600 mln dirhams
* Eyeing acquisitions valued at 250 mln dirhams
DUBAI, Oct 25 Dubai Investments has
secured 700 million dirhams ($190.6 million) of a 1.2 billion
dirham loan it wants to raise, but will post a weaker
third-quarter profit because of provisions, the firm's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corporation
of Dubai (ICD)owns an 11.5-percent stake, sees third-quarter
profit of 30 million dirhams, compared to a profit of 213.61
million dirhams a year-ago, chief executive Khalid Bin Kalban
told reporters at a press conference.
Profit for the nine-months to Sept. 30 should be around 270
million dirhams, he said.
"The third quarter will be worse than Q1 and Q2. We have to
take provisions for clients in Libya and Syria who have not paid
due to the unrest," he said.
The company, which has interests in several sectors
including property and manufacturing, has now secured 700
million dirhams of the 1.2 billion dirham loan. It had only
raised quarter of this total by July, having said in April it
expected the loan to be finalised by May.
This was to be used to expand Emirates Float Glass, a
manufacturing unit in Abu Dhabi and to complete the last phase
of its industrial development Dubai Investment Park.
Kalban said the company is eyeing three acquisitions in the
UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, valued at 250 million dirhams, as
it looks to increase its footprint outside the Gulf Arab region.
He said Dubai Investments is also looking at acquisition or
start-up opportunities in India and will try revive a stalled
project in Libya it values at 80 million euros.
Kalban said Dubai Investments would increase the capital of
its private equity unit Masharie to 1 billion dirhams from 600
million, pending shareholder approval.
It had planned to sell a 30-percent stake in the unit
through an initial public offering in mid-2011, but this has
been postponed because of depressed market conditions.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing
by Matt Smith)