DUBAI Jan 29 Conglomerate Dubai Investments
reported a more than two-fold jump in its 2013 net
profit on Wednesday, on the back of higher gain on fair value of
its investments, profit from sale of properties and reduced
finance costs.
The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of
Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, posted a net profit of 822
million dirhams ($223.8 million), compared with 321.4 million
dirhams in 2012.
Revenue for the period was 2.8 billion dirhams compared to
2.3 billion dirhams in 2012.
The company did not provide quarterly figures.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)