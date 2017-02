(Corrects fourth-quarter loss calculation in second paragraph)

DUBAI Jan 30 Dubai Investments said on Monday it made a net profit of 202.5 million dirhams ($55.13 million) in 2011, down from 805 million dirhams in the previous year.

The company made a loss of 61.4 million dirhams ($16.72 million) in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters calculation. ($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)