* Q2 net profit 137.9 million dirhams - Reuters calculations
* Co says total income 1.37 bln dirhams
* Negotiations for additional facilities to conclude in H2 -
CEO
DUBAI, Aug 9 Dubai Investments posted
a 30 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday and
the UAE conglomerate said it hopes to secure additional
financing for expansion in the second half of the year.
The company, in which sovereign fund Investment Corporation
of Dubai (ICD)owns an 11.5-percent stake, reported a net profit
of 137.9 million dirhams ($37.5 million) for the second-quarter
according to Reuters calculations, compared with 196.3 million
in the same period in 2010.
Reuters calculated the net profit figure from previous
financial statements. Its first-half net profit was 239 million
dirhams, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Dubai Investments is involved in several sectors ranging
from real estate to manufacturing. Its manufacturing business
faced setbacks due to regional unrest in key markets like Libya,
Syria and Yemen, the company said last month.
It has so far secured only a quarter of the 1.2-billion
dirhams loan it wanted to raise for expansion purposes.
"Negotiations for additional facilities are at advanced
stages and expected to be concluded in the second half of the
year," said Chief Executive Khalid Bin Kalban.
Dubai Investments also put off for at least two months a
planned initial public offering for its private equity unit
Masharie.
Shares of the company ended 1.9 percent lower on the Dubai
stock exchange on Tuesday. The results were announced after the
markets closed.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair)