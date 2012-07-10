DUBAI, July 10 Limitless, the indebted property
arm of Dubai World, is close to sealing a $1.2
billion debt deal, potentially ending talks that have lasted
more than two years, sources close to the negotiations said on
Tuesday.
The developer, a vehicle for most of Dubai World's overseas
property investments, has proposed paying interest of 175 basis
points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor) under the
new terms, one banking source said.
Lenders would be paid beginning in 2014 over a period of
three years and interest would be accrued from December 2011,
the source said, adding that the proposed interest rate was
similar to the rate on the original loan.
Limitless was involved in Dubai's corporate debt crisis in
2009 after the property market crashed. Conglomerate Dubai World
transferred ownership of the firm to the government last year.
Most lenders have agreed to the new terms and a deal is
imminent, said the sources, who declined to be named because of
the sensitivity of the talks. They said restarting some of the
company's main international projects would be key to the
success of the restructuring deal.
"The restructuring pact is mainly contingent on asset sales.
Most of their assets are not very liquid but Limitless can
generate cash flows if their key projects in Saudi and Dubai can
take off," said Ahmed Alanani, a senior executive at investment
bank Exotix, which specialises in frontier markets.
The state-owned conglomerate has rolled over the loan, owed
to a syndicate of banks, several times. The loan was originally
due to mature in March 2010.
Limitless said in a statement private discussions were
continuing with its lenders but declined to give details of the
restructuring talks. However, it said Al Wasl, its $12 billion
project on the outskirts of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, would be
priority project under the restructuring.
"We continue to pursue the project with our partner in Saudi
Arabia. We will make further announcements at an appropriate
time," Limitless said in the emailed statement.
In a separate announcement on Tuesday, the company said that
it and Russian partner RDI Group had secured a 120 million
dirham ($33 million), three-year financing deal with Moscow's
Expobank for the continued construction of Zagorodny Kvartal,
their mixed-use joint venture project near the Russian capital.
Dubai World signed a final agreement with creditors to
restructure $24.9 billion in debt in March, and the emirate
itself has been slowly recovering from the impact of the
financial crisis thanks to a revival in trade and tourism.
Limitless, which once attempted to build a 75 kilometre
inland waterway called the Arabian Canal, was excluded from
Dubai World's restructuring plan, unveiled in March last year.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Dinesh Nair; Editing by David
Holmes)