ABU DHABI Dec 22 Dubai Aluminium (Dubal)
has no immediate plans to issue bonds, its chief executive
officer told Reuters on Thursday.
"For the time being, I don't see it. Maybe if things start
to materialise on some of our projects then it's possible,"
Abdulla Kalban said on the sidelines on a conference.
Dubai's ruler issued a decree last month to help Dubal
become more competitive by being able to engage in investments
outside the country and issue bonds.
Kalban also said the company would be open to potential
acquisitions, but declined to offer any further details.
"This is possible. Our offices are already there in
different parts of the world," he said.
Dubal is one of Dubai's profitable assets and is valued at
$7 billion. Its net profit for 2010 more than doubled to 2.13
billion dirhams ($580 million).
