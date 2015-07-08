(Dr. Björn Alexander Düben is an Associate of LSE IDEAS at the
London School of Economics. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Bjorn Duben
July 8 On July 8 and 9, Russia hosts Chinese,
Indian, Brazilian and South African leaders at the annual BRICS
summit in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. The conference
takes place at a time when Russia's rift with the West over
Ukraine has sparked some concerns that Moscow might turn its
back on the West and pivot towards Asia, both economically and
politically.
Since Japan has joined the West in imposing economic
sanctions against Russia, and India's trade with Russia remains
small by comparison, the Kremlin's turn to Asia has in essence
been a turn to China. In the months following the escalation of
the crisis in Ukraine, Moscow announced plans for a number of
projects with China - ranging from a new method of inter-bank
transfers, to a joint credit agency - that seek to create a
shared financial and economic infrastructure between the two
countries that would allow them to function independently of
Western-dominated financial institutions.
China and Russia were also among the countries involved in
creating alternatives to the Western-dominated World Bank and
International Monetary Fund, namely, the New Development Bank
(NDB), which will finance infrastructure and other projects in
the BRICS states, and a related $100 billion dollar special
currency reserve fund that is meant to provide member countries
with protection against global liquidity risks.
The most substantial developments, however, happened in the
energy sector, including the signing of a landmark $400 billion
dollar natural gas supply deal in May 2014, involving the
construction of a roughly 2000-mile gas pipeline from eastern
Siberia to northeast China. In November the two countries agreed
to construct a second major gas pipeline from western Siberia to
China's Xinjiang province, along the so-called "Altai" route.
Unlike the eastern Siberian pipeline, the "Altai" pipeline would
tap the same gas fields in western Siberia that currently supply
Europe, potentially giving Moscow the ability to shift gas
supplies east or west at will.
Moscow also took the unprecedented step of opening parts of
its upstream oil and gas sector to direct Chinese investment,
specifically the vast Vankor oil and gas field in northern
Siberia. Moscow had avoided this move in the past because it
didn't want to grant China influence over its strategically
important domestic energy industry. It took similar steps in
other sectors that had previously been closed off to Chinese
investors, including automobile production.
Chinese companies have stepped in to provide Russian
companies with technology that they can no longer access as a
result of Western sanctions, and Chinese banks have become an
important source of loans for sanctions-stricken Russian
businesses.
But more than a year after the two countries initiated most
of their bilateral projects, there has been no significant
progress, and some projects have been abandoned altogether.
China has been much more interested in developing the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which Moscow was hesitant
to join. Compared with its more tepid involvement in the
drawn-out process of creating the NDB, where it enjoys no
privileged voting rights vis-à-vis other members, Beijing
aggressively pursued the AIIB project and made a concerted
diplomatic effort to involve as many states as possible. Russia
repeatedly rejected Chinese invitations to join the bank, but
eventually signed up in March, just days before the deadline to
become a founding member.
Even in the energy sector, the two countries have struggled
to carry out their plans. Although they began constructing the
eastern pipeline in September 2014, energy analysts have
recently doubted whether gas shipments can begin in 2018 as
scheduled, due to a disagreement over a $25 billion pre-payment
to finance pipeline construction that China had pledged. In
September Gazprom a official said that the question of the
payment was still "hanging in the air."
The two countries have yet to agree on the exact route,
construction financing and, above all, the price of gas supplies
on the western "Altai" gas pipeline project. Beijing is unlikely
to offer Moscow attractive prices for gas imports through the
pipeline, since it would deliver gas to remote regions of China
that are already well-supplied by Central Asian gas pipelines
and far away from China's eastern industrial heartland where gas
demand is highest.
Meanwhile, China and Russia have so far also been unable to
agree on the price for the proposed Chinese stake in the Vankor
oil and gas field.
The limited progress of Sino-Russian economic initiatives is
consistent with Beijing's broader response to the Ukraine
crisis. Although China's state-controlled media has expressed
understanding for Moscow's actions in Ukraine, and senior
Chinese officials have publicly opposed the West's sanctions
against Russia, Beijing has refused to provide diplomatic
support to Moscow where it matters most. The Chinese leadership
has not formally recognized the annexation of Crimea. It did not
vote with Russia on Ukraine-related resolutions in the UN
Security Council and General Assembly, and it was quick to
develop good relations with the new authorities in Ukraine.
A few days after the overthrow of the Yanukovych government,
the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China "respects the
independent choice made by the Ukrainian people," and Beijing
has since deepened cooperation with Kiev in agriculture and
other sectors.
Moreover, China's relentless economic expansion in the
former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan is causing concern in Moscow.
Central Asia analysts warn that the Kremlin's strong-arm tactics
in Ukraine - such as spurring separatist unrest among the
region's ethnic Russian population, or using its military bases
in the region as launch pads for covert military operations -
might in the future be directed against China's interests in
countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan.
China and Russia are often depicted as having closed ranks
in response to the Ukraine crisis. But they've made little
progress in the bilateral economic and financial projects that
they've announced with considerable fanfare.
The recent warming in Sino-Russian relations should not be
overstated. It does not mark a tectonic shift in international
relations, and Moscow's renewed romance with Beijing has little
potential to break its deepening international isolation.
