FRANKFURT, March 13 Audi, the premium brand of German carmaker Volkswagen, is in talks to buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper cited one person as saying the price could be about 850 million euros ($1.1 billion), including 800 million euros debt.

The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati, Investindustrial, would not comment. Audi was not available for comment

The Financial Times reported last month Investindustrial was looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion euros, three times its initial investment. ($1 = 0.7610 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jennifer Clark and Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor)