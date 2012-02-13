Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
(Corrects figure to euros from pounds in first paragraph)
LONDON Feb 13 The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati is looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), three times its initial investment, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Investindustrial, which is backed by the Bonomi family, had sounded out a Hong Kong public listing for Ducati in 2011 but a sale to a rival or large car group was more likely now, the FT said.
"Ducati is now a perfect company but the further growth it requires needs the support of a world-class industrial partner," Investindustrial's chairman Andrea Bonomi told the paper.
"This year, we will work towards that partner."
In November, Ducati chief executive Gabriele Del Torchio said the motorbike maker had raised its share of the markets where it operates around the world to 10.7 percent, up from 8.5 percent in 2010. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by John Mair)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.