LONDON Feb 13 The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati is looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion), three times its initial investment, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Investindustrial, which is backed by the Bonomi family, had sounded out a Hong Kong public listing for Ducati in 2011 but a sale to a rival or large car group was more likely now, the FT said.

"Ducati is now a perfect company but the further growth it requires needs the support of a world-class industrial partner," Investindustrial's chairman Andrea Bonomi told the paper.

"This year, we will work towards that partner."

In November, Ducati chief executive Gabriele Del Torchio said the motorbike maker had raised its share of the markets where it operates around the world to 10.7 percent, up from 8.5 percent in 2010. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by John Mair)