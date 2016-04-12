FRANKFURT, April 12 German industrial systems and automotive supplier Duerr said on Tuesday it was reviewing strategic options for its cleaning technology specialist Duerr Ecoclean Group.

Duerr said options included finding a partner and retaining a minority stake in the business, as well as selling it off.

The Duerr Ecoclean Group posted sales of about 200 million euros ($228 million) last year, with an operating margin of about 6 percent.

It generates about two thirds of sales from the automotive industry and its suppliers, and also does business with the precision engineering, optical and medical technology sectors.

