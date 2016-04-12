UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 12 German industrial systems and automotive supplier Duerr said on Tuesday it was reviewing strategic options for its cleaning technology specialist Duerr Ecoclean Group.
Duerr said options included finding a partner and retaining a minority stake in the business, as well as selling it off.
The Duerr Ecoclean Group posted sales of about 200 million euros ($228 million) last year, with an operating margin of about 6 percent.
It generates about two thirds of sales from the automotive industry and its suppliers, and also does business with the precision engineering, optical and medical technology sectors.
($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.