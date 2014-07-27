FRANKFURT, July 27 German automotive assembly and paint specialist Duerr is on the lookout for more takeovers even after the acquisition of woodworking specialist Homag, Chief Executive Ralf Dieter told Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"There will be some manufacturing and engineering companies that fail to get ahead on a standalone basis. Duerr could provide them with opportunities for expansion," Dieter said in an advance copy of Monday's edition.

Earlier this month, Duerr secured 75.8 percent of voting rights in Homag in a move to diversify beyond its core business of supplying painting systems and to tap into growing demand for technologies such as gluing.

No Duerr representative was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)