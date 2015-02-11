STUTTGART Feb 11 German automotive supplier Duerr will hold off making further acquisitions this year, slowing its pace of expansion following about a dozen purchases over the past four years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We mustn't get bogged down," CEO Ralf Dieter said. "This year there won't be anything."

Duerr has been investing in bolt-on acquisitions to diversify beyond its core business of supplying production systems for the automotive sector and to tap into growing demand for technologies such as gluing, filling and energy efficiency. Last year it bought woodworking specialist Homag.