SYDNEY Dec 5 Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd has made an A$7.3 billion ($5.44 billion) bid for Australian energy infrastructure owner Duet Group, Duet said on Monday.

Duet said it had received an "an unsolicited, indicative, incomplete, non-binding and conditional proposal," offering A$3 per share in cash.

The offer represents a 27.7 percent premium to Duet's Friday closing price of A$2.35.

