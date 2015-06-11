JOHANNESBURG, June 11 South Africa's competition
authorities have approved with conditions a merger between
China's Hebei Iron and Steel Group Co. and Swiss-based Duferco
International Trading Holding, which has units in the southern
African country.
Hebei, China's largest steel-making group, raised its stake
in Duferco to 51 percent last year, to increase the state-owned
conglomerate's ability to sell steel overseas.
The competition commission said part of the conditions for
the merger were that there be no retrenchments at Duferco's
South African subsidiaries, which include Duferco Steel
Processing (DSP) and Duferco Distribution Services (DDS).
The commission also stated that Hebei should not change its
plans to develop a steel plant in South Africa, saying it needed
to protect the public interest concerns arising from the merger.
The merger has put Hebei in control of a big European
trading firm, underlining China's dominance in the steel market
in which the Asian giant is the world's largest producer and
consumer of the alloy.
