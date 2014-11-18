(Adds comments from Duferco CEO)

By Matthew Miller and Silvia Antonioli

BEIJING/LONDON Nov 18 China's Hebei Iron and Steel Group Co has signed an agreement to raise its stake in Swiss-based Duferco International Trading Holding (DITH) to 51 percent, in a move aimed at boosting the state-owned conglomerate's ability to sell steel overseas.

Hebei had already acquired a 10 percent stake in DITH for $78 million in 2013 through its Tangshan Iron and Steel Group Co subsidiary.

The latest deal, signed in Beijing on Tuesday, puts China's largest steel-making group in control of a big European trading firm, underlining the dominance of China in the steel market. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of the alloy.

"A strategic investor of Hebei's size, providing continuity of supply and potential future access to the Chinese domestic market, is a very important strategic advantage to a global trader such as Duferco," DITH chief executive Matthew DeMorgan said in an email to Reuters.

"This deal structure mirrors other recent Chinese investment in global commodity traders. We have sold 51 percent but the existing shareholders and managers will run the business as it is today."

Along with their peers around the world, Chinese steelmakers have been battling weak steel prices in an oversupplied market since the 2008 financial crisis and have tried to export more to take advantage of their competitive production costs.

However, their reputation as less reliable business partners than their western or Japanese counterparties has limited their ability to expand their sales networks.

"Hebei is committed to building the world's most competitive iron and steel enterprise. The strategy of internationalization is the inevitable path and an important support for our future development," Hebei chairman Yu Yong said in a statement.

Chinese state media said in September the transaction would be valued at about $400 million. Hebei could not be reached immediately for comment.

DITH is the trading branch of Duferco Group, the steel business empire created by Italian entrepreneur Bruno Bolfo in 1979. It employs 3,500 staff and traded about 20 million tonnes of steel and raw materials in 2014.

Hebei Iron and Steel Group, produced 46 million tonnes of steel last year with annual revenues of more than 250 billion yuan ($41 billion).

It has 18 subsidiaries and employs about 140,000 people.

(1 US dollar = 6.1208 Chinese yuan)