ZURICH Jan 19 Global travel retailer
Dufry is under investigation for possible breaches of
rules governing management trades in the company's securities,
the Swiss exchange said on Thursday.
The investigation is connected to repeated late publication
of management transactions, SIX Exchange Regulation said.
SIX said it was initiating the investigation following the
conclusion of a preliminary investigation.
Under SIX Swiss Exchange rules, the company board and
executive board members primary listing must notify their
company within two days of any transactions in the company's
shares or related securities. The company must, in turn, notify
the exchange within three trading days.
Dufry was not available for comment.
