UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, June 4 Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG said it will buy Nuance Group for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.73 billion), in a bid to bolster its business in the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia and the United States. Dufry said it will finance the deal with 1 billion francs in equity and 550 million francs in new debt.
($1 = 0.8969 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources