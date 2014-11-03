Nov 3 Dufry AG

* Says turnover grew by 12.4 pct in constant exchange rates (CER) in first nine months of 2014

* Says 9-month turnover increased to 2,930.9 million Swiss francs from 2,688.7 million Swiss francs one year earlier

* Says 9-month EBITDA increased by 7.4 pct and reached 414.4 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month EBIT stood at 208.5 million Swiss francs from 218.4 million Swiss francs one year earlier

* Says in terms of synergies, expected 70 million Swiss francs will start to materialize in 2015, with full impact to be reached by 2016

* Says net earnings for first nine months of 2014 reached 81.0 million Swiss francs versus 121.5 million Swiss francs in same period of 2013