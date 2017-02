NEW YORK, July 27 DUKE ENERGY SAYS ACCEPTED RESIGNATIONS OF BOARD MEMBERS JOHN BAKER AND THERESA STONE DUKE ENERGY SAYS CANNOT COMMENT ON THE SPECIFICS OF BAKER'S AND STONE'S RESIGNATION LETTERS IN RESIGNATION LETTERS, BOTH STONE AND BAKER CALL ON DUKE ENERGY TO LAUNCH SEARCH PROCESS FOR NEW CEO (Reporting By Michael Erman)