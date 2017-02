July 27 Two Duke Energy board members resigned from the company's board on Friday, citing the utility company's surprise ousting of new CEO Bill Johnson in the hours after it closed the purchase of Progress Energy.

Theresa M. Stone and John D. Baker II both submitted their resignations and called for the Duke board to immediately set in place a process to find a new CEO to replace Jim Rogers. (Reporting By Matt Daily and Michael Erman; Editing by Marguerita Choy)