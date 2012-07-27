(Adds rating agency move, quote from resignation letter,
background)
July 27 Two Duke Energy board members
resigned on Friday in protest against the utility company's
surprise ousting of new CEO Bill Johnson early this month, just
hours after it closed the purchase of Progress Energy.
Theresa M. Stone and John D. Baker II, who both joined the
Duke board from Progress, submitted their resignations and
called for the Duke board to immediately set in place a process
to find a new CEO to replace Jim Rogers.
Duke bought Progress in an $18 billion deal that created the
biggest utility in the United States, and was scrutinized by
federal and state regulators for 18 months.
The companies had maintained that Progress' Johnson would
take the CEO role in the new company throughout that regulatory
review process, although Duke directors have since said they
started to have concerns about Johnson far before the deal
closed.
Debt rating agency Standard & Poor's cut Duke's corporate
rating on Wednesday to "BBB+" from "A-" and gave it a negative
outlook, citing a heightened risk of regulatory action over the
CEO switch.
In her resignation letter, Stone said the CEO switch had
created worries about corporate governance at Duke, which now
faces "major hurdles in restoring trust and confidence."
"I believe the company needs to review its corporate
governance and to take steps to address any deficiencies," she
wrote.
Duke did not comment on the issues raised by Stone and Baker
in their letters, but said its board had accepted the
resignations on Friday.
"We look forward to working with the entire Board to
continue the integration process to drive the significant
benefits for customers and shareholders that this combination
creates," the company said in a statement.
The quick CEO switch has drawn a sharp rebuke from
regulators in North Carolina, who have grilled Rogers and other
Duke board members in hearings earlier this month and threatened
to reconsider their approval of the merger.
The Progress representatives who joined the board of the
combined company have complained that they were blindsided by
the ouster of Johnson, engineered by the carried-over Duke
members of the board on July 2 just minutes after the merger
closed.
In addition to Stone and Baker, two other former Progress
board members told the North Carolina regulators last week they
were considering resigning.
One of those board members, Marie McKee, said the
ex-Progress directors had argued against ousting Johnson for an
hour during the July 2 executive session of the board, but
failed swing any votes from the legacy Duke directors.
In a hearing called by the North Carolina Utilities
Commission last week, Johnson said Duke Energy Co felt
"buyer's remorse" and sought to back out of the deal to buy
Progress Energy after federal regulators called for costly
measures to curb the merged company's market power.
But Ann Maynard Gray, the lead independent Duke director,
told NCUC that a lack of disclosure about costly repairs to
Progress' Crystal River nuclear plant and his "controlling"
management style prompted Duke's board to seek his resignation
Duke's shares closed up 0.2 percent to $67.45 per share on
the New York Stock Exchange.
