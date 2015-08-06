GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
Aug 6 Duke Energy Corp's quarterly profit fell 11 percent, hurt by higher expenses in its U.S. regulated power business and weakness in its business outside North America.
Net income attributable to Duke fell to $543 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $609 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell 2 percent to $5.59 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
LONDON/HOUSTON, March 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp may let a 10-year joint venture in the oil-rich Permian Basin of Texas expire and split their properties, hoping to speed up development, according to a senior Shell executive.