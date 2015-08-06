Aug 6 Duke Energy Corp's quarterly profit fell 11 percent, hurt by higher expenses in its U.S. regulated power business and weakness in its business outside North America.

Net income attributable to Duke fell to $543 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $609 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 2 percent to $5.59 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)