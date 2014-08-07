BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a 80 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue from its rate-regulated utilities.
Net income attributable to Duke rose to $609 million, or 86 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $339 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results a year earlier included a charge to write off investments in a failed Florida nuclear project and other one-time items.
Revenue from its regulated electric utilities increased nearly 7 percent to $5.17 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
