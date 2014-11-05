* Adjusted Q3 EPS misses analysts' estimate

* Fuel expenses rise in both business

* Income from international operations falls 31 pct

* Gas expected to make up third of fuel mix in 2015:CEO (Adds details, background, CEO comment; updates share)

Nov 5 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as a cool summer reduced demand.

The company, which also operates in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, said the results were also hurt by lower income from international operations and higher fuel costs.

Duke said it was the second cool summer in a row.

"Although the weather this summer was milder than usual, we remain on track to meet our financial objectives for 2014 and beyond," said Chief Executive Lynn Good said in a statement.

The company sells power to 7.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Expenses for fuel used in power generation and purchase in the regulated sector rose 6 percent while it shot up 14 percent in the non-regulated business in the third quarter, the company said.

Duke is increasing its reliance on natural gas as it retires some coal plants to comply with U.S. environmental regulations.

Natural gas is expected to account for a third of the company's fuel mix next year, CEO Good told Reuters.

Use of natural gas to generate power has expanded to about 20 percent in 2014 from less than a "few percent" in 2008, Good said.

Duke, which also runs nuclear power plants, said in September that it would own a 40 percent stake in a new $5-billion natural gas pipeline that will run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

The company is reducing exposure to the volatility of wholesale power markets and is selling more power at rates set by regulators. It sold some Midwest power assets - a big chunk of its wholesale assets - to Dynegy Inc in August for $2.8 billion.

Net income attributable to Duke rose 27 percent to $1.3 billion, or $1.80 per share in the quarter ended September, helped by the reversal of a $477 million impairment charge related to the sale of its Midwest business.

Excluding the charge, Duke earned $1.40 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.52 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Duke also recognized a liability of about $3.4 billion in asset retirement obligations in the quarter to comply with the North Carolina's Coal Ash Management Act of 2014.

The state's Senate has asked Duke to close down 33 coal ash ponds within 15 years after coal ash was released into the Dan River from a retired plant in February.

Duke shares were up 1.4 percent at $83.42 on the New York Stock Exchange, in line with a broader rally in energy stocks after Republicans gained control of the U.S. Senate. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)