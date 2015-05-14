(Adds quotes from prosecutors, environmental groups)
By Marti Maguire
RALEIGH, N.C. May 14 Duke Energy Corp
pleaded guilty on Thursday to environmental crimes over a North
Carolina power plant's coal ash spill into a river and
management of coal ash basins in the state, U.S. prosecutors
said.
The plea entered in federal court in Greenville, North
Carolina, by the country's largest utility owner was expected
under a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice announced
in February.
As part of the deal, Duke agreed to pay $102 million in
fines and environmental projects, and to reserve more than $3
billion to comply with environmental standards.
"Duke Energy's crimes reflect a breach of the public trust
and a lack of stewardship for the natural resources belonging to
all of the citizens of North Carolina," U.S. Attorney Thomas
Walker said in a statement.
The company admitted to failures at five of its power plants
over several decades that allowed coal ash to enter waterways,
including documented problems with the 48-inch pipe that would
eventually cause the spill into the Dan River in February 2014.
The stormwater pipe beneath a coal ash pond at Duke's
retired power plant in Eden ruptured, releasing up to 27 million
gallons of wastewater and as many as 39,000 tons of coal
combustion residue into the river that supplies drinking water
to two towns in neighboring Virginia.
Duke "failed to take reasonable steps to minimize or prevent
discharge of coal ash to the Dan River that would adversely
affect the environment," according to a joint statement filed by
the company and prosecutors in federal court.
Duke and its subsidiaries pleaded guilty to nine misdemeanor
violations of the Clean Water Act.
In a statement on Tuesday, the company pledged to "operate
our system as safely as possible."
Duke has separately agreed to close and clean up coal ash
sites at 14 coal plants in North Carolina, though their methods
have been disputed.
Duke's environmental critics lauded the settlement, one of
the largest levied for clean water violations, but noted other
lawsuits continue.
"This confirms that Duke has committed serious and
long-standing environmental crimes," said John Suttles, an
attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center. "But it
does not clean up the coal ash that is every day continuing to
contaminate our drinking water."
