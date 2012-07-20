By Matt Daily
| RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 20
RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 20 Duke Energy's
board grew frustrated with then-Progress Energy Chief
Executive William Johnson's lack of transparency about a
troubled nuclear power plant in the months before their merger
closed, Duke's lead director said on Friday.
Ann Maynard Gray, the Duke director, told the North Carolina
Utilities Commission that lack of disclosure about the plant and
Johnson's "controlling" management style prompted Duke's board
to seek his resignation just minutes after Duke completed the
$18 billion deal that put him in the CEO job.
"I think the reasons why Bill was asked to resign were
unique to his leadership style," Gray testified.
Duke's purchase of Progress created the nation's largest
utility but sparked anger from the regulators in Raleigh, where
Progress was based, because of the removal, which returned
Duke's James Rogers to the top job.
Johnson got off to a rocky start in his first meeting with
the Duke board in 2010, when he gave a presentation and
discussed how he liked to operate.
"He did describe himself as an individual who likes to learn
but not to be taught. That was an expression that stayed with
the board," Gray said.
Later, as regulatory approvals dragged on, the Duke board
judged information provided by Progress on the status of repairs
at Progress's Crystal River nuclear plant as lacking.
Duke's board requested that Johnson set up a face-to-face
meeting with Rogers and the head of Nuclear Electric Insurance
Ltd (NEIL) to discuss a claim Progress filed with NEIL, but it
only yielded a telephone call with NEIL nine weeks later. NEIL
insures electric utilities for expenses arising from nuclear
contamination and other problems at nuclear plants.
That type of delay to a board request would never have
happened inside Duke, she said.
"I think a number of the Duke directors were stunned," Gray
said.
On Thursday, Johnson testified before the Utilities
Commission that he believed Duke tried to back out of the deal
after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission imposed expensive
requirements on the companies to reduce their market power.
Duke has denied it sought to scuttle the deal, and said it
made every effort to comply with the merger agreement.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)